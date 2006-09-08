Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Drive - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 46087
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Green above Red -> Up.
Red above Green -> Down.
Periods that seem useful are 4, 16, 128.
Value is calculated as follows:
Up (Green) = ((High - Open) + (Close - Low))/2, averaged for the selected period;
Down (Red) = ((Open - Low) + (High - Close))/2, averaged for the selected period.
This may have another name or be similar to an existing indicator. I've made up the name drive. Please drop me an email if you've run into a similar indicator before - systrad5@yahoo.com
Zerolagstochs
Zerolagstochs Indicator.Support and Resistance
Support and Resistance Indicator.
Trix
Trix Indicator - oscillator based on a triple smoothed EMA.Dodgy Backtest Example
Expert shows how Backtest results are unreliable when you open and close an order on the same bar.