Drive - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Systrad5
46087
(10)
_Drive.mq4 (2.22 KB)
Green above Red -> Up.

Red above Green -> Down.

Periods that seem useful are 4, 16, 128.

Value is calculated as follows:

Up (Green) = ((High - Open) + (Close - Low))/2, averaged for the selected period;

Down (Red) = ((Open - Low) + (High - Close))/2, averaged for the selected period.



This may have another name or be similar to an existing indicator. I've made up the name drive. Please drop me an email if you've run into a similar indicator before - systrad5@yahoo.com

