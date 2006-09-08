代码库部分
Drive - MetaTrader 4脚本

Systrad5 | Chinese English
Green above Red -> Up.

Red above Green -> Down.

Periods that seem useful are 4, 16, 128.

Value is calculated as follows:

Up (Green) = ((High - Open) + (Close - Low))/2, averaged for the selected period;

Down (Red) = ((Open - Low) + (High - Close))/2, averaged for the selected period.



This may have another name or be similar to an existing indicator. I've made up the name drive. Please drop me an email if you've run into a similar indicator before - systrad5@yahoo.com

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9460

