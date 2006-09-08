请观看如何免费下载自动交易
Green above Red -> Up.
Red above Green -> Down.
Periods that seem useful are 4, 16, 128.
Value is calculated as follows:
Up (Green) = ((High - Open) + (Close - Low))/2, averaged for the selected period;
Down (Red) = ((Open - Low) + (High - Close))/2, averaged for the selected period.
This may have another name or be similar to an existing indicator. I've made up the name drive. Please drop me an email if you've run into a similar indicator before - systrad5@yahoo.com
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9460
