Indicators

Momentum Color Fill - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Views:
11885
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
The Momentum Technical Indicator measures the change of price of a financial instrument over a given time span. Momentum is calculated as a ratio of today’s price to the price in periods ago.

When the momentum indicator is above/below the "line level", it is filled with color. The additional input parameter is "line level" to determine the color to fill the indicator.

QEMA QEMA

QEMA - Quadruple Exponential Moving Average.

PEMA PEMA

PEMA - Pentuple Exponential Moving Average.

ExtObjects ExtObjects

Dedicated functions to read and write object properties.

EAX_Mysql - MySQL library EAX_Mysql - MySQL library

This library allows an easy interface to MySQL.