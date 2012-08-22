Watch how to download trading robots for free
Momentum Color Fill - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Views:
11885
Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
The Momentum Technical Indicator measures the change of price of a financial instrument over a given time span. Momentum is calculated as a ratio of today’s price to the price in periods ago.
When the momentum indicator is above/below the "line level", it is filled with color. The additional input parameter is "line level" to determine the color to fill the indicator.
