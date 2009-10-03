CodeBaseSections
Yet another MA Angle counting - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
24296
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
MA_Angle.mq4 (3.84 KB) view
KoliEr Li

An alternative version for counting MA Angle. Assisted by ATR. May exceed 90 and -90 degree.


