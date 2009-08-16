Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Waddah Attar Super Support Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 41671
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This Indicators Show You most of Support and Resistance Levels on your Chart .
It Calc more than 180 levels and combine them in Rects with High (Step) pips .
every level in any rect will increse Color and Wide to know this rect contain more levels on it .
look to indicator properties to know what kind of Levels that this indicator Compine it togather.
This version Contain New Levels.
PLEASE DO NOT PUT ANY OTHER INDICATORS WITH THIS INDICATOR .
for more explain see this link ( In Arabic ) ..
With this EA, you can make any combination with indicators, you chose what do you want and make your own strategyPost my EA Auto_RXD for your comment and improvement
After wrote many EAs of many strategies, I think maybe this one has more potential, I post it here to you for testing and verifing, wish you can find and reply bugs or improvements.
This Moving Average indicator has digital filter to detect trend and flat states of the market.RUBBERBANDS_2 EA
This EA is an enhanced version of the original RUBBERBANDS EA. Just like the oroginal RUBBERBANDS EA, it works in any timeframe for any currency pair, including gold and silver.