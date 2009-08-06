CodeBaseSections
FiboPivot - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ihor Herasko
22996
(2)
FiboPivot.mq4 (6.63 KB) view
FiboPivot_V2.mq4 (6.73 KB) view
Также во внешние параметры вынесены значения сетки Фибоначчи и управление отображением уровней. Стрелками на рисунке показаны рекомендуемые сделки. Они не являются частью индикатора.

Добавлена вторая верси индикатора, отображающая значение сетки Фибоначчи в процентах вместо наименования уровня.

