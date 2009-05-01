Watch how to download trading robots for free
wajdyss_H_L_C_indicator_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
for show High & Low & Close
http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t28529.html
SVS_Trend_v2
PowerTrend V.2a very simple ea help you test your strategy
a practice ea, create a horizontal line above the close to buy , below to sell. after position opened. create a new horizontal line to modify the stop loss and take profit. create a vertical line to close the position.
wajdyss_Candle_Length_indicator_v1
Indicator for Show the length of the candlewajdyss_Comparison_indicator_v1
Indicator for show a percentage Conform to the current currency with another currency