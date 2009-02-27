Watch how to download trading robots for free
Point & Figure indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 49934
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
You can change Box size (in pips) and Reversal amount (in boxes). Any timeframe, any pair.
By default: green mean "X" and red "O".
For Better viewing use line graph and change from chart properties (F8) line graph color to "None".
Bug report: If you refresh chart by adding older bars, then you need reload indicator (i.e switch timeframe and back). If anybody knows solution, you are welcome.
P. S. Point & Figure charts works well with gann lines. In Picture 1 is Gann fan with scale 5.0.
P. P. S. WTF is Point & Figure...? Look at Investopedia.com
