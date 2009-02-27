You can change Box size (in pips) and Reversal amount (in boxes). Any timeframe, any pair.

By default: green mean "X" and red "O".

For Better viewing use line graph and change from chart properties (F8) line graph color to "None".





Bug report: If you refresh chart by adding older bars, then you need reload indicator (i.e switch timeframe and back). If anybody knows solution, you are welcome.

P. S. Point & Figure charts works well with gann lines. In Picture 1 is Gann fan with scale 5.0.

P. P. S. WTF is Point & Figure...? Look at Investopedia.com







Picture 1