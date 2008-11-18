Join our fan page
Indicator Volumes Buy-Sell - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 35556
-
Bifeancho
- Este indicador señala la cantidad de compras y ventas por cada barra.
- La linea verde señala la cantidad de compras y la linea roja señala la cantidad de ventas.
- Si el par de lineas disminuye en altura es señal de poco volumen.
- Si la linea superior disminuye y la inferior aumenta puede leerse como una señal de cambio de tendencia.
