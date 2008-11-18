CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Indicator Volumes Buy-Sell - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский
Published:
Updated:
Author:

Bifeancho

- Este indicador señala la cantidad de compras y ventas por cada barra.

- La linea verde señala la cantidad de compras y la linea roja señala la cantidad de ventas.

- Si el par de lineas disminuye en altura es señal de poco volumen.

- Si la linea superior disminuye y la inferior aumenta puede leerse como una señal de cambio de tendencia.

Volumes Buy-Sell

