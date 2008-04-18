CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Bad Orders - expert for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9000
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Badorders.mq4 (1.81 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: not specified

Adviser BadOrders. The unpretentious adviser.


Breadandbutter2 Breadandbutter2

Adviser breadandbutter2. Leans on Indikators ADX and MA.

Currencyprofits_01.1 Currencyprofits_01.1

Adviser Currencyprofits 01.1

5_8 MACross 5_8 MACross

5_8 MACross. Uses indicator MA.

Two PerBar Two PerBar

Adviser Two PerBar. One more unpretentious variant.