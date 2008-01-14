CodeBaseSections
Indicators

NRTR Rosh v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: Rosh

The indicator which shows points of a probable turn.


Fisher_mbk Fisher_mbk

Indicator Fisher mbk.

Dynamic trend cleaned up Dynamic trend cleaned up

The indicator shows points BUY and SELL.

JMA RSX JMA RSX

Other version of indicator JMA.

J_TPO_OSC J_TPO_OSC

One more version of indicator J TPO.