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Session-Based Liquidity Breakout - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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|Session Focus
|Asian Range (1:00 AM – 5:00 AM GMT)
|Trigger Time
|London or New York Session Open
|Entry Level
|60% (0.6) Fibonacci Retracement
|Stop Loss
|Below 80% (0.8) Fibonacci Level
|Target Profit
|5x Risk (1:5 RR)
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