Stop trading retail noise. This is an institutional-grade, asynchronous multi-asset scanner. It combines True Fractal CHOCH, Z-Score volumetric anomalies, and Fair Value Gap (FVG) validation to detect high-probability Order Blocks without freezing your terminal.

The Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades bullish and bearish continuation movements after the cash-session opening gap. It combines an opening-range breakout with VWAP confirmation, automatic risk-based position sizing, partial profit-taking, break-even management and a forced session exit. The EA supports both netting and hedging accounts.