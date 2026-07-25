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Indicators

Session-Based Liquidity Breakout - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Israr Hussain Shah
Israr Hussain Shah

Israr Hussain Shah

3.2 (23)
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95 products 6 codes 6 topics 25 comments
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1679
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Session Focus Asian Range (1:00 AM – 5:00 AM GMT)
Trigger Time London or New York Session Open
Entry Level 60% (0.6) Fibonacci Retracement
Stop Loss Below 80% (0.8) Fibonacci Level
Target Profit 5x Risk (1:5 RR)

entry

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