Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
#MTF Candles. - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 24270
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Eli Hayun
MTF Candles indicator.
MTF Candles indicator.
4_Trendlines_v3
Indicator 4 Trendlines v3.Chande Kroll Stop_v1
Chande Kroll Stop_v1 indicator.
OverLay Chart
Overlay two or more charts on the same window.cam_H1_H5_Historical_V4
Indicator Cam H1 - H5 Historical V4