Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CamarilladtHistorical_V4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14687
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Kenneth Z. & MrPip
Camarilla dt Historical V4 indicator.
Camarilla dt Historical V4 indicator.
4Hour Vegas Model
Indicator 4Hour Vegas Model5 Bars
Indicator 5 Bars