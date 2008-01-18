CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MA_In_Color - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
22404
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
MA_in_Color.mq4 (3.82 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance 
Author: Robert Hill

MA In Color indicator.



MACD_Divergence MACD_Divergence

Indicator MACD Divergence.

MA_Alert MA_Alert

Indicator MA Alert.

J_TPO J_TPO

Indicator Yurika - JTPO.

BLines_Profi_v1 BLines_Profi_v1

Indicator BLines Profi v1.