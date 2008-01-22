CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Amir - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語
Views:
16306
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
I_XO_A_H.mq4 (2.87 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Autor: Amir

Indicador Amir.

StepMA_Stoch_KV1 StepMA_Stoch_KV1

Indicator StepMA Stoch KV1.

Highs Lows Signal Alert Highs Lows Signal Alert

Indicator Highs Lows Signal Alert.

JCFBaux JCFBaux

Indicator Jurik - JCFBaux.

KI_signals_v1 KI_signals_v1

Indicator KI signals v1.