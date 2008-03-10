CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EMAPredictive2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Views:
16280
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Matthew ("Dr Chaos") Kennel

Indicator EMA Predictive2.


Pivot_Fibs Pivot_Fibs

Indicator Fib Pivots.

Ind-SKB-1 Ind-SKB-1

Indicator Ind-SKB-1.

EMABands_v1 EMABands_v1

Indicator EMA Bands v1.

PFE2 PFE2

Indicator pfe2.