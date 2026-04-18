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Indicators

Market Clock Pro - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Marcelo Alejandro Borasi
Marcelo Alejandro Borasi

Marcelo Alejandro Borasi

MQL5 developer focused on trading infrastructure and mt5 automation. built monitoring tools after losing trades to silent crashes and vps reboots. jyxos.com
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MarketClockPro.mq5 (63.76 KB) view
\MQL5\files\MarketClockPro\
holidays.txt (5.79 KB) view
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Market Clock Pro
Candle countdown HUD for MetaTrader 5 

It shows the time remaining to the next candle close plus contextual data: trading sessions, spread, daily range, and a market-closed state for the current symbol.

marketclockpro

FEATURES
  • Candle countdown with color escalation near the close
  • Geographic sessions in UTC (Tokyo, London, New York, Sydney) with countdown to the nearest session end when two or more overlap
  • Market-closed detection with explicit reason: NYSE CLOSED (holiday), LSE CLOSED (weekend), XETRA CLOSED (session)
  • Automatic symbol-to-market mapping for NYSE, LSE, XETRA, TSE, HKEX, ASX, SSE. Manual override available when the broker uses non-standard tickers
  • Holidays calendar as plain text file (164 entries, 2026-2027)
  • Live spread with rolling-average anomaly detection (2x baseline)
  • Daily range vs ADR as percentage, lookback configurable
  • Configurable sound alert before the candle close
  • Four HUD positions, three themes (Dark / Light / Stealth)
  • Timeframe-aware accent color

TECHNICAL
  • EventSetMillisecondTimer as the sole render driver
  • OnCalculate is a no-op, zero indicator buffers
  • Every label deduplicates on text and color before ChartRedraw
  • No DLLs, no WebRequest, no Sleep, no external dependencies
  • Broker-agnostic via TimeTradeServer + SymbolInfoSessionTrade

INSTALLATION
  1. Copy MarketClockPro.mq5 to MQL5\Indicators\
  2. Copy holidays.txt to MQL5\Files\MarketClockPro\holidays.txt
  3. Compile in MetaEditor (F7)
  4. Attach to any chart
The holidays file is optional. When absent or invalid the indicator falls back to broker-session-based detection.

INPUTS

Split in 5 groups: DISPLAY, MODULES, BEHAVIOR, HOLIDAYS, ALERT. Descriptions in English, defaults preloaded.


COMPATIBILITY

MetaTrader 5 on Windows. All timeframes. All asset classes (indices, forex, crypto, metals, commodities, stocks).


Author: Marcelo Borasi

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