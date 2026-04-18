Market Clock Pro

A predictive quantitative engine that replaces lagging retail ATR, it utilizes the Nobel-prize-winning GARCH(1,1) econometric model to mathematically forecast future market volatility and variance.

Precision Sniper is a multi-confluence MT5 indicator inspired by TradingView's top signal tools, grading every buy/sell signal (A+, A, B, C) based on EMA structure, RSI, MACD, ADX, VWAP, and volume alignment, with 8 presets, HTF bias confirmation, auto TP/SL levels, trailing stop, and a built-in backtest dashboard.