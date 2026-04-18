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Market Clock Pro - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Market Clock Pro
Candle countdown HUD for MetaTrader 5
It shows the time remaining to the next candle close plus contextual data: trading sessions, spread, daily range, and a market-closed state for the current symbol.
- Candle countdown with color escalation near the close
- Geographic sessions in UTC (Tokyo, London, New York, Sydney) with countdown to the nearest session end when two or more overlap
- Market-closed detection with explicit reason: NYSE CLOSED (holiday), LSE CLOSED (weekend), XETRA CLOSED (session)
- Automatic symbol-to-market mapping for NYSE, LSE, XETRA, TSE, HKEX, ASX, SSE. Manual override available when the broker uses non-standard tickers
- Holidays calendar as plain text file (164 entries, 2026-2027)
- Live spread with rolling-average anomaly detection (2x baseline)
- Daily range vs ADR as percentage, lookback configurable
- Configurable sound alert before the candle close
- Four HUD positions, three themes (Dark / Light / Stealth)
- Timeframe-aware accent color
- EventSetMillisecondTimer as the sole render driver
- OnCalculate is a no-op, zero indicator buffers
- Every label deduplicates on text and color before ChartRedraw
- No DLLs, no WebRequest, no Sleep, no external dependencies
- Broker-agnostic via TimeTradeServer + SymbolInfoSessionTrade
- Copy MarketClockPro.mq5 to MQL5\Indicators\
- Copy holidays.txt to MQL5\Files\MarketClockPro\holidays.txt
- Compile in MetaEditor (F7)
- Attach to any chart
INPUTS
Split in 5 groups: DISPLAY, MODULES, BEHAVIOR, HOLIDAYS, ALERT. Descriptions in English, defaults preloaded.
COMPATIBILITY
MetaTrader 5 on Windows. All timeframes. All asset classes (indices, forex, crypto, metals, commodities, stocks).
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