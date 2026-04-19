



XANDER Adaptive Cross plots two adaptive moving averages on your chart, each one

reading the market through a different lens. When they cross, the system flags a

trend shift with a color-coded arrow. When they align, you ride the trend with

visual confirmation from both lines.





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🔍 HOW THE TWO LINES THINK

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▸ FAST LINE — Range-aware adaptive

Reads where the current price sits inside the recent High/Low range.

When price hugs the extremes, the line accelerates — capturing breakouts fast.

When price drifts in the middle of the range, it slows down — filtering noise.





▸ SLOW LINE — Efficiency-aware adaptive

Measures the ratio between net price movement and total path traveled.

When the market is trending cleanly, the line tracks price closely.

When the market is choppy or noisy, the line flattens — refusing to chase.





The two lines don't see the same thing. That's the point. When they agree,

you have conviction. When they disagree, you have warning.





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🎨 COLOR LANGUAGE

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FAST LINE

🟢 Spring Green — Fast line above Slow (bullish bias)

🔴 Orange Red — Fast line below Slow (bearish bias)





SLOW LINE

🟡 Gold — Fast line above Slow (bullish bias)

🟣 Orchid — Fast line below Slow (bearish bias)





⚪ Dim Gray on either line — undefined or transitioning state





ARROWS

🟢 Green arrow below candle — Fast just crossed above Slow (long signal)

🔴 Red arrow above candle — Fast just crossed below Slow (short signal)





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📌 HOW TO USE

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- Wait for an arrow — that's your potential entry trigger.

- Confirm both lines have switched to their bullish or bearish color.

- Use the Slow line as a dynamic trailing reference.

- Avoid trading when both lines are flat and gray — the market is undecided.

- Higher timeframe = stronger signal. Test on M15 and above for cleaner results.





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⚙️ KEY PARAMETERS

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- Adaptive Period — Lookback window for both adaptive calculations (default 14).

- Fast Smoothing Period — Maximum responsiveness of the adaptive engines (2).

- Slow Smoothing Period — Maximum smoothing in flat markets (30).

- Efficiency Curve Power — Curvature of the adaptation (default 2.0).

- Applied Price — Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, or Weighted.