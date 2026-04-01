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ASQ Trading Journal Export - script for MetaTrader 5

Muharrem Rogova
Muharrem Rogova

Muharrem Rogova

4.1 (27)
Founder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
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EXPERT ADVISORS
8 products 23 codes 2 comments
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2221
Rating:
(3)
Published:
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ASQ Trading Journal Export — Your Trades, Your Data, One Click

AlgoSphere Quant — Precision before profit.

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ASQ Trading Journal Export is a script that exports your complete trade history to a clean CSV file in one click. Every closed trade is reconstructed from the deal history with full details: ticket, symbol, direction, open/close time, lots, open/close price, SL, TP, gross P/L, swap, commission, net P/L, duration in minutes, magic number, and comment.

The CSV is ready to open in Excel, Google Sheets, or import into Python, R, or any analytics tool. At the bottom of the file you get a summary section with total trades, wins, losses, win rate, gross P/L, and net P/L.

Features

  • One-click execution — run the script, get your CSV instantly
  • Full trade reconstruction from MT5 deal history
  • Configurable date range (last N days or all history)
  • Symbol filter and magic number filter
  • Optional columns: swap, commission, duration, magic, comment
  • Summary section with win/loss count, win rate, gross and net P/L
  • Clean CSV format compatible with Excel, Sheets, Python, R
  • Auto-generated filename with date stamp
  • Output to MQL5/Files/ for easy access
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Parameters

Export: filename, days back (0 = all), symbol filter, magic filter. Fields: include swap, commission, duration, magic, comment (each on/off).

Installation

  1. Download ASQ_TradingJournalExport.mq5
  2. Place in MQL5/Scripts/
  3. Compile in MetaEditor
  4. Drag onto any chart — the export runs immediately

MetaTrader 5, all brokers, all account types. Free and open-source.


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