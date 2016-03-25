CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Lsma - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
lsma.mq4 (2.08 KB) view
Author: mandorr

The LSMA is used for confirmation of counter-trend signals.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7122

