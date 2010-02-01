CodeBaseSections
ObjChartSample - script for MetaTrader 5

The script ObjChartSample.mql5 illustrates control of chart properties using the classes from the Standard Library (CChart).


SphereSample SphereSample

The script illustrates control of graphic objects using the classes from the Standard Library.

FractalsPeriod FractalsPeriod

An indicator lets you specify the number of bars separately before and after the current High / Low (fractal) can.

TradePad_Sample TradePad_Sample

This is a simple example of user interface of information system with possibility to trade by pressing a button.

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FrAMA) Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FrAMA)

The advantage of FRAMA is the possibility to follow strong trend movements and to sufficiently slow down at the moments of price consolidation.