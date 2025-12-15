Join our fan page
AIS Central Axis - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator implements the nonlinear smoothing algorithm of HiLo type. Its main difference from the classical algorithm is that it processes extrema of the initial time series. An example of the indicator operation is shown in the figure.
The indicator has only one parameter:
iPeriod - period of the indicator.
