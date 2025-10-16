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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Consolidation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Zigzag Custom Timeframe
It's the classic zigzag with a timeframe input to display a HTF zigzag on a LTF chartU.S. dollar index
A service for MetaTrader 5 that creates a synthetic custom symbol "USDX.synthetic" reflecting the US Dollar Index (DXY) in real time.
Indicator loader for strategy testing
A system to test up to four indicators concurrently in the strategy testerZZVolatility
Another ZigZag. ZigZag