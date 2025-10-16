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Indicators

Consolidation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Elena Lysenkova
Elena Lysenkova

Elena Lysenkova

1 code 2 comments
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This indicator calculate count of one direction movement in selected period.
That a bit similar to renko charts, but also include both direction movement into account.
The indicator can help you easily recognize consolidation zones to use breakout strategy.



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