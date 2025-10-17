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Indicator loader for strategy testing - expert for MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
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There's a frustrating limitation with the Indicator strategy tester option as it enables a visual backtest simulation for one indicator only.

The solution is to build a system for loading indicators and use the expert advisor strategy tester option with visual mode selected.

This system allows you to test up to four indicators at the same time, and the point is to see how one indicator might weigh up against another indicator in the strategy, and to visually see how the strategy is performing.

Four indicators that are native to the software are used as default inputs, and the software automatically understands these paths. You can test your own custom indicators, and also use custom paths.

Indicator loader

Consolidation Consolidation

This indicator calculate count of one direction movement in selected period.

Zigzag Custom Timeframe Zigzag Custom Timeframe

It's the classic zigzag with a timeframe input to display a HTF zigzag on a LTF chart

ZZVolatility ZZVolatility

Another ZigZag. ZigZag

MACD Histogram MC MACD Histogram MC

MACD Histogram