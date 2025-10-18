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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZZVolatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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I liked the Volatility Stop indicator, so I made ZigZag based on it.
The display of points from Volatility Stop can be disabled in the indicator settings.
The indicator is recalculated at the opening of a new candle.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/50597
Indicator loader for strategy testing
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