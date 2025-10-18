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Indicators

ZZVolatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Aleksandr Slavskii
Aleksandr Slavskii

Aleksandr Slavskii

5 (43)
https://t.me/sss222aaa
Всё будет хорошо, но это не точно.
7 products 2 articles 23 codes 26 topics 1747 comments
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5466
Rating:
(7)
Published:
ZZVolatility.mq5 (15.35 KB) view
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I liked the Volatility Stop indicator, so I made ZigZag based on it.

The display of points from Volatility Stop can be disabled in the indicator settings.

The indicator is recalculated at the opening of a new candle.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/50597

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