지표

Consolidation - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Elena Lysenkova
조회수:
706
평가:
(2)
게시됨:
This indicator calculate count of one direction movement in selected period.
That a bit similar to renko charts, but also include both direction movement into account.
The indicator can help you easily recognize consolidation zones to use breakout strategy.



