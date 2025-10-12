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Delete Trading History - script for MetaTrader 5

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Artyom Trishkin

4.2 (65)
Writing scripts, indicators, EAs on mql5 and mql4
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Reliable, high quality. Help you check your strategy in StrategyTester, offer options to increase profitability. I write as a tester, and for demo and live trading.
176 articles 23 codes 21 topics 19966 comments
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Simple script. When launched, it removes all auto-trading icons on the chart - arrows and lines connecting them.

The script does not disable the display of trading history on the chart. That is, autotrading icons can appear on the chart again after some time, provided that this mode is activated for the chart (PCM menu):


It can be used to quickly and temporarily delete all autotrade icons so that they do not take up space in the list of chart objects (Ctrl + B).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/63519

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