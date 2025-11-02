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Custom Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Indicator for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The EMA is one of the most widely used technical tools for trend identification and signal generation.
Features
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User-defined period for the EMA.
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Choice of applied price: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.
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Smooth calculation using the standard EMA formula, initialised with an SMA of the first bars.
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Lightweight, efficient, and easy to customise for your own strategies.
📊 How to Interpret
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The EMA reacts faster to price changes compared to the Simple Moving Average (SMA).
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When the price is above the EMA, it may indicate an uptrend;
when below the EMA, a possible downtrend.
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Often used in strategies such as:
- Trend-following
- Moving average crossovers (e.g., EMA 50 crossing EMA 200).
⚙️ Customisation
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Adjust the line colour and thickness to your preference.
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Modify the applied price and period directly in the input settings.
Why Use This Indicator?
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Helps identify market direction quickly.
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Can be a building block for advanced strategies.
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Perfect for traders who want a clean and simple EMA implementation.
Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/64378
Lightweight CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for MT5 — M1-based, shows buy/sell pressure as candles with optional resets.Price / Volume indicator
One of the simpler chips for machine learning
KopierMaschine is a local copier of trades between different MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 accounts in any direction located on one computer with an intuitive interface.Probability Theory Expert Advisor for Forex
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