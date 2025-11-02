This free custom indicator calculates and displays the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

The EMA is one of the most widely used technical tools for trend identification and signal generation.





Features

User-defined period for the EMA.

Choice of applied price: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.

Smooth calculation using the standard EMA formula, initialised with an SMA of the first bars.

Lightweight, efficient, and easy to customise for your own strategies.













📊 How to Interpret

The EMA reacts faster to price changes compared to the Simple Moving Average (SMA).

When the price is above the EMA, it may indicate an uptrend;

when below the EMA, a possible downtrend.

Often used in strategies such as: Trend-following Moving average crossovers (e.g., EMA 50 crossing EMA 200).







⚙️ Customisation

Adjust the line colour and thickness to your preference.

Modify the applied price and period directly in the input settings.





Why Use This Indicator?

Helps identify market direction quickly.

Can be a building block for advanced strategies.

Perfect for traders who want a clean and simple EMA implementation.







