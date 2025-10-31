A simple signal indicator based on RSI and Moving Average. Plots Buy/Sell arrows when RSI is above/below 50 and Price is above/below the MA.

WaveWeisBarForce is a custom indicator based on Weis Waves logic. It accumulates volume into directional waves (bullish or bearish) and displays them as histograms with intensity levels. Bullish waves: 4 levels of green, from light to Lime. Bearish waves: 4 levels of red, from light to Red. WaveMax (white): shows the bar with the highest volume inside each wave. WaveClimax (yellow): highlights record accumulated volume across waves. This indicator helps traders visualise market pressure by volume accumulation and wave intensity, improving intraday and swing analysis.