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Price / Volume indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea is simple - and it is one variation of dividing price by volume. A simple moving average is taken as the price. I have not found any serious value of the sign for forecasting.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/50133
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