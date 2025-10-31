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Indicators

Price / Volume indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Yevgeniy Koshtenko

Yevgeniy Koshtenko

3.8 (6)
Qualified Investor of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.
Trading since 2016, algorithmic trading since 2019, machine learning and programming since 2021.
13 products 116 articles 5 codes 2 topics 148 comments
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The idea is simple - and it is one variation of dividing price by volume. A simple moving average is taken as the price. I have not found any serious value of the sign for forecasting.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/50133

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