The Pending_tread EA is a versatile and easy-to-use trading robot designed to automate the placement and management of multiple pending orders arranged in a grid pattern above and below the current market price. This EA is well-suited for scalping strategies and can operate on any timeframe or currency pair, making it highly flexible for various trading styles.

An analogue of Period Converter in MT4

A quick little script to make traders' lives easier. The one thing that always annoys me is resetting the properties like colors for a new chart, to make it look the way i like it. So Here is a script to make things smoother.