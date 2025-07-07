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Indicators

AutoTrendLines Indicator for MQL5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Copyright 2012, Rone. | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Duy Van Nguy
Duy Van Nguy

Duy Van Nguy

4.4 (24)
EA Developer — XAUUSD Specialist | DVN CORE
I build high-performance Expert Advisors & accept Custom EA orders.
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MY EA PORTFOLIO:
✦ DVN Core GOLD LION
5 products 3 signals 1 article 19 codes 11 comments
Views:
8896
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Main Features :

Dual Detection Mode:

  • Mode A: Dual Pivot Detection - identifies trendlines through 2 pivot points
  • Mode B: Adaptive Slope Analysis - adaptive slope-based analysis

Breakout Detection System:

  • Automatic support/resistance breakout detection
  • Real-time alerts on breakouts
  • Arrow markers at breakout points
  • Customizable breakout threshold (pips)

Auto-Adjust Feature:

  • Automatically adjusts trendlines after breakouts
  • Stores historical trendline data
  • Displays up to 3 historical trendlines

Smart Visualization:

  • Customizable colors, thickness, and line styles
  • Clear distinction between support (lime) and resistance (orange-red)
  • Dimmed historical lines for better tracking

Flexible Configuration:

  • 15+ customizable parameters
  • Adjustable lookback periods and edge offsets
  • Independent feature toggles

Application: Ideal for swing/intraday traders, supports accurate trend detection and entry point identification.

Original Source: Copyright 2012, Rone - mql5.com
Version: 2.0 (Optimized 2025)


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