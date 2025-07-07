Set Auto TP and SL: The “Set Auto TP and SL” (Take Profit and Stop Loss) feature is a crucial tool in any trading strategy, designed to automate risk and reward management. It allows traders to define fixed price levels where a trade should be automatically closed to either secure profits (TP) or limit losses (SL), removing the need for constant manual monitoring. When this feature is enabled, each position you open will automatically include a predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss level based on your custom parameters, such as a specific number of pips, percentage of balance, or technical levels. This not only saves time but also ensures that your trades are protected from sudden market movements and emotional decision-making.

Monthly VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is an essential MQL5 indicator that calculates and displays the Volume Weighted Average Price for each trading month. It's a powerful tool for understanding long-term market sentiment, identifying key monthly fair value, and informing strategic decisions.