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AutoTrendLines Indicator for MQL5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Duy Van NguyEA Developer — XAUUSD Specialist | DVN CORE
I build high-performance Expert Advisors & accept Custom EA orders.
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MY EA PORTFOLIO:
✦ DVN Core GOLD LION
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Main Features :
Dual Detection Mode:
- Mode A: Dual Pivot Detection - identifies trendlines through 2 pivot points
- Mode B: Adaptive Slope Analysis - adaptive slope-based analysis
Breakout Detection System:
- Automatic support/resistance breakout detection
- Real-time alerts on breakouts
- Arrow markers at breakout points
- Customizable breakout threshold (pips)
Auto-Adjust Feature:
- Automatically adjusts trendlines after breakouts
- Stores historical trendline data
- Displays up to 3 historical trendlines
Smart Visualization:
- Customizable colors, thickness, and line styles
- Clear distinction between support (lime) and resistance (orange-red)
- Dimmed historical lines for better tracking
Flexible Configuration:
- 15+ customizable parameters
- Adjustable lookback periods and edge offsets
- Independent feature toggles
Application: Ideal for swing/intraday traders, supports accurate trend detection and entry point identification.
Original Source: Copyright 2012, Rone - mql5.com
Version: 2.0 (Optimized 2025)
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