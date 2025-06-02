New update Version. Download Free from this link : Double MA With Special Time Frame with Fibo



Double Moving Averages With Fibonacci is a custom MQL4 indicator designed for traders seeking a combination of trend-following and support/resistance tools in a single package. It utilizes two customizable moving averages to generate buy and sell signals based on their crossover points. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower one, a buy signal is indicated with a visual arrow; conversely, a downward crossover generates a sell signal. These signals help traders identify trend changes and entry opportunities.

In addition to moving average crossovers, the indicator integrates Fibonacci replacement levels and optional Fibonacci Fan lines derived from recent swing highs and lows. These Fibonacci tools act as dynamic support and resistance zones, aiding traders in spotting potential reversal or continuation areas.

The indicator supports real-time alerts via pop-up messages, sound notifications, and email, ensuring that users are notified of trading signals as they occur. It works on all time frames, making it versatile for scalping, day trading, or swing trading strategies. An added benefit is the ability to manually configure Fibonacci levels, giving traders full control over the technical setup based on their own analysis style. With a clear visual layout and multiple alert modes, this tool enhances decision-making in technical trading.



