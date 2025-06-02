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SniperJaw EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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SniperJaw EA is a one-trade-at-a-time robot that uses the Alligator indicator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips) to follow the trend.
You can control the trade size with LotSize, choose to close trades on opposite signal with UseEntryToExit, or use TakeProfit and StopLoss in pips if set. Slippage is managed by Slippage, and trading can be turned on or off using TradeEnabled. Alligator settings like JawPeriod, JawShift, TeethPeriod, TeethShift, LipsPeriod, and LipsShift let you adjust how the indicator works.
2 Moving Averages is a custom MQL4 indicator that uses two moving averages (fast and slow) to identify potential trend changes and generate buy or sell signals based on crossover points. It enhances signal reliability by optionally integrating support and resistance levels, helping traders confirm entry and exit zones. This tool is suitable for trend-following strategies and works across multiple time frames.MA2CCI
Sample Trading Sistem for cross 2MA & CCI
This indicator combines two moving averages to generate buy/sell signals based on crossovers. It also plots Fibonacci retracement levels using recent swing highs and lows for support/resistance. Visual arrows mark trade signals, and optional alerts notify users in real-time. Works on all timeframes for flexible technical analysis.Pending tread EA.
Pending_tread EA This Expert Advisor automatically places a grid of pending orders above and below the current market price. It supports both buy and sell pending orders with user-configurable distance (in pips), lot size, and take profit levels. The EA maintains up to 10 pending orders per side, placing sell stop orders below the market and buy stop orders above, ideal for scalping strategies on any timeframe. Includes order management by MagicNumber to avoid conflicts with other EAs or manual trades.