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Detrended Price Oscillator MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Detrended Price Oscillator (MetaTrader indicator) — a version of the price oscillator based on the difference between the current price and the simple moving average shifted by (Period / 2) + 1 bars. Unlike the stochastic oscillator, this indicator aims to show the short-term trend changes (price waves inside the long-term trend). The indicator is displayed in the separate window of the chart. You can use this Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) indicator in both MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.
Input parameters
- MA_Period (default = 14) — the period of the simple moving average used in the indicator.
- BarsToCount (default = 400) — for how many bars to calculate the indicator.
- EnableNativeAlerts (default = false) — if true, indicator will use MetaTrader's native pop-up alerts.
- EnableEmailAlerts (default = false) — if true, indicator will use MetaTrader's email alerts. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Email.
- EnablePushAlerts (default = false) — if true, indicator will use MetaTrader's push notification alerts. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Notifications.
- TriggerCandle (default = Previous) — the candle to issue alerts on: Previous — the most recently closed candle or Current — the yet unfinished candle.
Strategy
Trend changes are signaled by the cross of the indicator and the zero level. However, because the indicator is lagging, predicting such crosses can be a better technique. It is not quite a very accurate indicator for direct trading purposes, but it still can be used for short-term trend confirmation.
Another possibility with the Detrended Price Oscillator is to use detect divergences with the price chart. As you can see on the chart below, the major trend reversal could be spotted by comparing the double top demonstrated by the price and the lower high on the DPO chart.
Daily Percentage Change (MetaTrader indicator) — calculates the change of currency rate related to the previous daily close and displays it in percentage points in the main chart window of the platform. Additionally, it can display the weekly and monthly percentage changes. Different colors can be set for positive or negative price increases. Also, a small customizable arrow helps to visualize the price change direction. If your broker uses an unconventional time zone, the indicator can use Time Shift parameter to adjust the hour it will use for the day's end. The indicator works equally well in MT4 and MT5.Coppock MT4 indicator
Coppock MetaTrader indicator — is an implementation of the famous Coppock curve indicator first created by Edward Coppock in 1962. The indicator shows long-term buy and sell opportunities (classically, it is used for only buying) by measuring the weighted moving average (with a period of 10) of the sum of two rates of change (with a period of 14 and 11). It is the classical version. In this MetaTrader version, you can modify the parameters of the basic indicators. You can use this Coppock indicator in MT4 and MT5.
Donchian Ultimate MetaTrader indicator — is a classic Donchian channel indicator with multiple features added:Dots Indi MT4
Dots (MetaTrader indicator) is based on the 2006 indicator by TrendLaboratory. It displays the current trend direction by placing the dots on the main chart. The blue dots signal bullish trend and the red dots signal bearish trend. Although the indicator doesn't rely on any standard MetaTrader indicators, it uses a call to iMA() (moving average) to get the price values depending on the input price type used (Close, Open, High, Low, Typical, etc.) The calculation is based on the cosine of the angle of price change. Trader can modify several input parameters. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.