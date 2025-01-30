Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Daily Percentage Change MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 4512
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Daily Percentage Change (MetaTrader indicator) — calculates the change of currency rate related to the previous daily close and displays it in percentage points in the main chart window of the platform. Additionally, it can display the weekly and monthly percentage changes. Different colors can be set for positive or negative price increases. Also, a small customizable arrow helps to visualize the price change direction. If your broker uses an unconventional time zone, the indicator can use Time Shift parameter to adjust the hour it will use for the day's end. The indicator works equally well in MT4 and MT5.
Input parameters
General
- Time Shift (default = 0) — if non-zero, shifts the effective day's end forward or backward. Can be between -12 and 12.
- Show Weekly (default = true) — if true, weekly percentage change will be shown on chart.
- Show Monthly (default = true) — if true, monthly percentage change will be shown on chart.
Appearance
- Font Size (default = 8) — font size for displayed text.
- Arrow Size (default = 10) — font size for displayed arrow.
- Up Color (default = clrGreen) — the color of the text and arrow when price change is positive.
- Up Arrow (default = "p") — the Windings 3 symbol for the increase arrow.
- Down Color (default = clrRed) — the color of the text and arrow when price change is negative.
- Down Arrow (default = "q") — the Windings 3 symbol for the decrease arrow.
- No Change Color (default = clrBlue) — the color of the text when there is no change in price.
Positioning
- X Distance for Text (default = 21) — horizontal distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the daily change text.
- Y Distance for Text (default = 20) — vertical distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the daily change text.
- Text Corner (default = CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) — chart corner to display the daily change text.
- X Distance for Arrow (default = 5) — horizontal distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the daily change arrow.
- Y Distance for Arrow (default = 20) — vertical distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the daily change arrow.
- Arrow Corner (default = CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) — chart corner to display the daily change arrow.
- X Distance for Weekly Text (default = 21) — horizontal distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the weekly change text.
- Y Distance for Weekly Text (default = 35) — vertical distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the weekly change text.
- Weekly Text Corner (default = CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) — chart corner to display the weekly change text.
- X Distance for Weekly Arrow (default = 5) — horizontal distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the weekly change arrow.
- Y Distance for Weekly Arrow (default = 35) — vertical distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the weekly change arrow.
- Weekly Arrow Corner (default = CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) — chart corner to display the weekly change arrow.
- X Distance for Monthly Text (default = 21) — horizontal distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the monthly change text.
- Y Distance for Monthly Text (default = 50) — vertical distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the monthly change text.
- Monthly Text Corner (default = CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) — chart corner to display the monthly change text.
- X Distance for Monthly Arrow (default = 5) — horizontal distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the monthly change arrow.
- Y Distance for Monthly Arrow (default = 50) — vertical distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the monthly change arrow.
- Monthly Arrow Corner (default = CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) — chart corner to display the monthly change arrow.
Coppock MetaTrader indicator — is an implementation of the famous Coppock curve indicator first created by Edward Coppock in 1962. The indicator shows long-term buy and sell opportunities (classically, it is used for only buying) by measuring the weighted moving average (with a period of 10) of the sum of two rates of change (with a period of 14 and 11). It is the classical version. In this MetaTrader version, you can modify the parameters of the basic indicators. You can use this Coppock indicator in MT4 and MT5.CCI Arrows MT4
CCI Arrows MetaTrader indicator — will show you where the CCI cross with the zero occur (marking it with the red or blue arrow) to help you decide whether to go short or long. It has a minimal lag and a relatively high accuracy. This simple indicator is a good choice for those traders that prefer to keep it simple and hate complex indicators. CCI Arrows supports all types of alerts. The indicator is available in MT4 and MT5 versions.
Detrended Price Oscillator (MetaTrader indicator) — a version of the price oscillator based on the difference between the current price and the simple moving average shifted by (Period / 2) + 1 bars. Unlike the stochastic oscillator, this indicator aims to show the short-term trend changes (price waves inside the long-term trend). The indicator is displayed in the separate window of the chart. You can use this Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) indicator in both MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.Donchian Ultimate Indicator for MT4
Donchian Ultimate MetaTrader indicator — is a classic Donchian channel indicator with multiple features added: