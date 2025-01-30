Coppock MetaTrader indicator — is an implementation of the famous Coppock curve indicator first created by Edward Coppock in 1962. The indicator shows long-term buy and sell opportunities (classically, it is used for only buying) by measuring the weighted moving average (with a period of 10) of the sum of two rates of change (with a period of 14 and 11). It is the classical version. In this MetaTrader version, you can modify the parameters of the basic indicators. You can use this Coppock indicator in MT4 and MT5.

CCI Arrows MetaTrader indicator — will show you where the CCI cross with the zero occur (marking it with the red or blue arrow) to help you decide whether to go short or long. It has a minimal lag and a relatively high accuracy. This simple indicator is a good choice for those traders that prefer to keep it simple and hate complex indicators. CCI Arrows supports all types of alerts. The indicator is available in MT4 and MT5 versions.