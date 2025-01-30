Aroon Up & Down MetaTrader indicator — detecting the local tops and bottoms of the chart it was applied to, this indicator provides the signals for buying and selling the currency pairs when they rise up from the bottom and fall from the top. The cross of the indicator lines provide a good signal to take the profit or to exit with a minimum loss. This indicator can send sound and e-mail alerts on the cross. It is available in both MT4 and MT5 versions.

Basing Candlesticks MetaTrader indicator — is an automatic indicator that detects and marks basing candles on the chart. A basing candle is a candle with body length less than 50% of its high-low range. The indicator highlights the basing candles using histogram lines (in MT4) or custom candles (in MT5) directly in the main chart of the platform. The percentage criterion can be changed via input parameters. You can also turn on alerts for when a new basing candle appears.

Beginner MetaTrader indicator — a very simple custom indicator that displays the local tops and bottoms on the chart with the red and blue dots near them. It analyzes the maximum and minimums on the certain period and then compares them to the range, in which the currency pair was trading, and if the top/bottom is significant enough, it marks it with the dot. This indicator redraws itself and thus should not be used for generating trading signals as the dots' positions may change. Both MT4 and MT5 versions of the indicator are available.

BMA MetaTrader indicator or Band Moving Average — was created by using the original moving average indicator and the idea from one of the site's visitors. The indicator displays itself in the form of three lines: the central one is the standard MT4/MT5 moving average (which can be simple, exponential or weighted), the upper line is the same as the central one but lifted up by 2% (by default), the lower line is the same as the central one but pushed down by 2%. Those two additional lines serve as the support and resistance levels. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.