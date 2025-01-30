CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Aroon Up, Down MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
4651
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Aroon Up & Down MetaTrader indicator — detecting the local tops and bottoms of the chart it was applied to, this indicator provides the signals for buying and selling the currency pairs when they rise up from the bottom and fall from the top. The cross of the indicator lines provide a good signal to take the profit or to exit with a minimum loss. This indicator can send sound and e-mail alerts on the cross. It is available in both MT4 and MT5 versions.

Input parameters
AroonPeriod (default = 14) — the period in chart bars for the indicator to look up for the bottoms and the tops. As with many other indicators, the higher is the period the smoother the output lines are, the lower the period is the more signals are generated.
MailAlert (default = false) — if true then the e-mail alert will be sent on cross according to the mail options of your MetaTrader platform.
SoundAlert (default = false) — if true then a simple sound and visual alert will be activated on cross.

Aroon Up & Down Indicator Example MetaTrader Chart


As you see, trading is quite easy if you follow this indicator. Just buy when the blue line rises from the bottom and the red one is near the middle of the range; sell when the blue line falls from the top and the red one is near the middle of the range. Exit for profit or for minimum loss when the red line reaches the opposite side of the range.
3rd Generation Moving Average MT4 3rd Generation Moving Average MT4

3rd Generation Moving Average is an advanced version of the standard moving average (MA) indicator for MetaTrader. It implements a rather simple lag-reducing procedure based on the longer MA period. The method was first described by M. Duerschner in his article Gleitende Durchschnitte 3.0 (in German). The presented version uses λ = 2, which provides the best possible lag-reducing. Higher λ increases similarity with the classic moving average. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5. It does not require using any DLL

Breakeven Line Indicator Breakeven Line Indicator

Breakeven Line Indicator is a MetaTrader indicator that calculates breakeven level based on all open positions and displays it on your chart as a horizontal line. Additionally, it will calculate the total number trades, the total number of lots, and the distance to the breakeven line in points and profit/loss. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.

Basing Candlesticks MT4 Basing Candlesticks MT4

Basing Candlesticks MetaTrader indicator — is an automatic indicator that detects and marks basing candles on the chart. A basing candle is a candle with body length less than 50% of its high-low range. The indicator highlights the basing candles using histogram lines (in MT4) or custom candles (in MT5) directly in the main chart of the platform. The percentage criterion can be changed via input parameters. You can also turn on alerts for when a new basing candle appears.

BB MACD indicator MT4 BB MACD indicator MT4

BB MACD MetaTrader indicator — is a basic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator variation, which helps in detecting the trend change points and measuring the current trend's strength. The indicator is drawn in the separate window on the chart and consists of two lines (blue and red) and the dots, which can be either green or magenta. The change of the dots' color is a good signal provider, while the width of gap between the two lines indicates the strength of the current trend. This indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.