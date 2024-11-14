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Libraries

Comment - library for MetaTrader 5

Aleksandr Slavskii
Aleksandr Slavskii

Aleksandr Slavskii

5 (43)
https://t.me/sss222aaa
Всё будет хорошо, но это не точно.
7 products 2 articles 23 codes 26 topics 1747 comments
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Example.mq5 (0.94 KB) view
Comm.mqh (19.43 KB) view
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A simple replacement for a comment. Works in the tester 50 times faster than the standard function.


It is known that the standard "Comment" function slows down the tester very much.

Here is an example of code and its execution time in the tester.

void OnTick()
  {
   MqlTick tick;
   SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, tick);
   if(tick.ask != 0 && tick.bid != 0)
     {
      string str = StringFormat("ask  = %.5f\nbid  = %.5f\ntime = %s", tick.ask, tick.bid, TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS));
      Comment(str);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

11 minutes 28 seconds  !!!

Just add the code  #include <Comm.mqh>

#include <Comm.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   MqlTick tick;
   SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, tick);
   if(tick.ask != 0 && tick.bid != 0)
     {
      string str = StringFormat("ask  = %.5f\nbid  = %.5f\ntime = %s", tick.ask, tick.bid, TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS));
      Comment(str);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

14  seconds !!!  

14 seconds instead of 11 minutes 28 seconds

11*60+28=688,    688/14=49,   49 times faster!!!




Example of usage with default settings.

No need to declare an instance of the class. 

#include <Comm.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   string str = "PROGRAM_NAME = " + MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME) + "\n" + (string)TimeCurrent();
   Comment(str);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Example of use with the ability to change settings.

#include <Comm.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   string str = "PROGRAM_NAME = " + MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME) + "\n" + (string)TimeCurrent();
   Comment(str, _Xpx, _Ypx, _clrText, _FontSize, _clrBack, _Transparency, _Font, _corner);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Example of using multiple instances of a comment.

#include <Comm.mqh>
CComm comm1;
CComm comm2;
CComm comm3;
CComm comm4;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   MqlTick tick;
   SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, tick);
   if(tick.ask != 0 && tick.bid != 0)
     {
      string str = StringFormat("ask  = %.5f\nbid  = %.5f\ntime = %s", tick.ask, tick.bid, TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS));
      Comment(str);
      comm1.Comm(str, _Xpx, _Ypx + 80, _clrText, _FontSize, _clrBack, _Transparency, _Font, _corner);
      comm2.Comm(str, _Xpx + 10, _Ypx + 20, _clrText, _FontSize, clrGreen, _Transparency, _Font, CORNER_LEFT_LOWER);
      comm3.Comm(str, _Xpx + 30, _Ypx, clrGreen, _FontSize, _clrBack, _Transparency, _Font, CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER);
      comm4.Comm(str, _Xpx, _Ypx + 50, clrBlack, _FontSize, _clrBack, _Transparency, _Font, CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+




update 05.12.2024   version   1.06

update 05.12.2024   version   1.07


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