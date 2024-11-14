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Comment - library for MetaTrader 5
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A simple replacement for a comment. Works in the tester 50 times faster than the standard function.
It is known that the standard "Comment" function slows down the tester very much.
Here is an example of code and its execution time in the tester.
void OnTick() { MqlTick tick; SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, tick); if(tick.ask != 0 && tick.bid != 0) { string str = StringFormat("ask = %.5f\nbid = %.5f\ntime = %s", tick.ask, tick.bid, TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS)); Comment(str); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
11 minutes 28 seconds !!!
Just add the code #include <Comm.mqh>
#include <Comm.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { MqlTick tick; SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, tick); if(tick.ask != 0 && tick.bid != 0) { string str = StringFormat("ask = %.5f\nbid = %.5f\ntime = %s", tick.ask, tick.bid, TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS)); Comment(str); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
14 seconds !!!
14 seconds instead of 11 minutes 28 seconds11*60+28=688, 688/14=49, 49 times faster!!!
Example of usage with default settings.
No need to declare an instance of the class.
#include <Comm.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { string str = "PROGRAM_NAME = " + MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME) + "\n" + (string)TimeCurrent(); Comment(str); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Example of use with the ability to change settings.
#include <Comm.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { string str = "PROGRAM_NAME = " + MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME) + "\n" + (string)TimeCurrent(); Comment(str, _Xpx, _Ypx, _clrText, _FontSize, _clrBack, _Transparency, _Font, _corner); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Example of using multiple instances of a comment.
#include <Comm.mqh> CComm comm1; CComm comm2; CComm comm3; CComm comm4; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { MqlTick tick; SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, tick); if(tick.ask != 0 && tick.bid != 0) { string str = StringFormat("ask = %.5f\nbid = %.5f\ntime = %s", tick.ask, tick.bid, TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS)); Comment(str); comm1.Comm(str, _Xpx, _Ypx + 80, _clrText, _FontSize, _clrBack, _Transparency, _Font, _corner); comm2.Comm(str, _Xpx + 10, _Ypx + 20, _clrText, _FontSize, clrGreen, _Transparency, _Font, CORNER_LEFT_LOWER); comm3.Comm(str, _Xpx + 30, _Ypx, clrGreen, _FontSize, _clrBack, _Transparency, _Font, CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER); comm4.Comm(str, _Xpx, _Ypx + 50, clrBlack, _FontSize, _clrBack, _Transparency, _Font, CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
update 05.12.2024 version 1.06
update 05.12.2024 version 1.07
A smoother line chart which cuts out a lot of the market noise and uses volume in the formulasimple mt5 trade copier
this is a copier template
The SUPERMACBOT is a fully automated trading robot that combines the power of the Moving Average Crossover strategy with the MACD Indicator to deliver precise and reliable trade signals. This Expert Advisor is designed to work seamlessly on all symbols and timeframes, offering versatility and adaptability for traders across various market conditions.MT4 to MT5 Convertor (MT5Compat.mqh)
A new interface library has been developed to simplify the process of converting MT4 indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) to MT5. This library supports most of the MetaTrader 4 functions, offering developers a unified solution for cross-platform compatibility.