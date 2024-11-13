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Indicators

Volume weighted line chart with smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
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A simple indicator to make a smoother line chart while also using tick volume to determine the market direction.

The basic idea is to give you the true direction of where the market is moving.

When compared to the line chart, you can see that it is ignoring short noisy market movements. Smoothing can be adjusted in the input.

Some graphical elements are added to emphasize the direction of the market.

It's not a great idea to be placing trades when the line goes horizontal.



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