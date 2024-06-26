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Indicators

Linear Regression Line (apply to) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Not all indicators are suitable to have an option to be applied to another indicator data via mt5 designed / allowed options. Linear regression line (original that uses "simple" prices posted here : Linear Regression line) is one that is suitable

We have regression channel as objects, but it needs to be constantly adjusted if we want it to follow new bars forming. Hence : here is the version that can be applied to another indicator(s)


PS: examples do not show it, but the color of lines changes depending on the slope of the regression line



Linear Regression Line Linear Regression Line

Linear Regression Line

Linear Regression Slope Linear Regression Slope

Linear Regression Slope

ATR classic therefore without iATR by William210 ATR classic therefore without iATR by William210

This code does not trace the iatr() because the iatr() or this code is a more modern version. This code uses original smoothing, a kind of SMA and not wilder smoothing. The analysis of the two smoothings can suggest opportunities elsewhere

Bollinger Bands with pre outer band smoothing Bollinger Bands with pre outer band smoothing

Bollinger Bands with controllable outer band smoothing (pre smoothing)