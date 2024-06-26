Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Linear Regression Line (apply to) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7101
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Not all indicators are suitable to have an option to be applied to another indicator data via mt5 designed / allowed options. Linear regression line (original that uses "simple" prices posted here : Linear Regression line) is one that is suitable
We have regression channel as objects, but it needs to be constantly adjusted if we want it to follow new bars forming. Hence : here is the version that can be applied to another indicator(s)
PS: examples do not show it, but the color of lines changes depending on the slope of the regression line
Linear Regression LineLinear Regression Slope
Linear Regression Slope
This code does not trace the iatr() because the iatr() or this code is a more modern version. This code uses original smoothing, a kind of SMA and not wilder smoothing. The analysis of the two smoothings can suggest opportunities elsewhereBollinger Bands with pre outer band smoothing
Bollinger Bands with controllable outer band smoothing (pre smoothing)