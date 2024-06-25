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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Linear Regression Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator uses the calculating method described in details here : Linear Regression Value . Please check that post for more details
The same function from the above link is used to calculate this linear regression line
Linear Regression Slope
Linear Regression SlopeLinear Regression Value
Linear Regression Value indicator
Linear Regression Line (apply to)
Linear regression line with an option to be applied to another indicatorsATR classic therefore without iATR by William210
This code does not trace the iatr() because the iatr() or this code is a more modern version. This code uses original smoothing, a kind of SMA and not wilder smoothing. The analysis of the two smoothings can suggest opportunities elsewhere