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Indicators

Linear Regression Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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This indicator uses the calculating method described in details here : Linear Regression Value . Please check that post for more details

The same function from the above link is used to calculate this linear regression line





Linear Regression Slope Linear Regression Slope

Linear Regression Slope

Linear Regression Value Linear Regression Value

Linear Regression Value indicator

Linear Regression Line (apply to) Linear Regression Line (apply to)

Linear regression line with an option to be applied to another indicators

ATR classic therefore without iATR by William210 ATR classic therefore without iATR by William210

This code does not trace the iatr() because the iatr() or this code is a more modern version. This code uses original smoothing, a kind of SMA and not wilder smoothing. The analysis of the two smoothings can suggest opportunities elsewhere