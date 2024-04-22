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A BETTER RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The relative strength index is an age old indicator, that possess incredible edge to this day. The problem though, is its susceptibility to noise from the markets, generating a lot of false signals.
This indicator takes the concept of the RSI which is to read and display momentum and refines it to a point, where only true market moves are presented.
The indicator should be used the same way you would use an RSI, look for divergences, trade on upward or downwards moves of the indicator or wait for oversold or overbought regions.
- Adjust the Signal Period and Rate of Change Period at your discretion.
- Back test extensively before going live.
- Manage risk appropriately.
Select the last closed deal (trade) to further work.Trailing with Close by Button and Profit
This EA help you for Auto set the TP & SL by default parameter, Auto trailing stop & step for any order that you place from any device, Easy way to close all orders with 5 Button "Close All", "Close Profit", "Close Lose", "Close BUY", "Close SELL", Auto close all orders by profit or lose treshold value
A simple indicator which may help you in manual backtest by just moving a vertical line to show hide bars.Custom Bollinger Bands
Standard Bollinger Bands indicator with averaging features added