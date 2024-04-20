all orders This EA is modification of this old EA

How to use :

1. Add this EA for any symbol

2. Set the variable value that you need to TP, SL, Trailing, Closing, Treshold of Profit or Loses for the orders

3. This EA not based for specific Magic Number, then if you place the order on Mobile Device the order will be modify (SL,TP & Trailing) by EA





Modification features is :

1. Separate with 5 Buttons









2. Auto close All Orders if reach the profit according with value of parameter : "CLOSE IF PROFIT-xxxx" (Fill with 0 if you don't use it)

--> Fill 100.0 will auto close all orders when profit reach $100

--> Fill 0.0 will non activated this function



3. Auto close All Orders if reach the loss according with value of parameter : "CLOSE IF LOSS-xxxx" (Fill with 0 if you don't use it)

--> Fill -70.0 will auto close all orders when loss reach -$70

--> Fill 0.0 will non activated this function









Have a nice trade....

Update History:

- Add button Close BUY

- Add button Close SELL

- Remove not used parameter "Lots"