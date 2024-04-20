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Trailing with Close by Button and Profit - expert for MetaTrader 5

Gusti Risyadi Noor
Gusti Risyadi Noor

Gusti Risyadi Noor

5 codes 1 topic 32 comments
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

all orders  This EA is modification of this old EA 

How to use :

1. Add this EA for any symbol 

2. Set the variable value that you need to TP, SL, Trailing, Closing, Treshold of Profit or Loses for the orders 

3. This EA not based for specific Magic Number, then if you place the order on Mobile Device the order will be modify (SL,TP & Trailing) by EA


Modification features is :

1. Separate with 5 Buttons



2. Auto close All Orders if reach the profit  according with value of parameter : "CLOSE IF PROFIT-xxxx" (Fill with 0 if you don't use it)

--> Fill 100.0 will auto close all orders when profit reach $100

--> Fill 0.0 will non activated this function

3. Auto close All Orders if reach the loss  according with value of parameter : "CLOSE IF LOSS-xxxx" (Fill with 0 if you don't use it)

--> Fill -70.0 will auto close all orders when loss reach -$70

--> Fill 0.0 will non activated this function



Have a nice trade....

Update History:

- Add button Close BUY

- Add button Close SELL 

- Remove not used parameter "Lots"

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