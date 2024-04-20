Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Trailing with Close by Button and Profit - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12269
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
all orders This EA is modification of this old EA
How to use :
1. Add this EA for any symbol
2. Set the variable value that you need to TP, SL, Trailing, Closing, Treshold of Profit or Loses for the orders
3. This EA not based for specific Magic Number, then if you place the order on Mobile Device the order will be modify (SL,TP & Trailing) by EA
Modification features is :
1. Separate with 5 Buttons
2. Auto close All Orders if reach the profit according with value of parameter : "CLOSE IF PROFIT-xxxx" (Fill with 0 if you don't use it)
--> Fill 100.0 will auto close all orders when profit reach $100
--> Fill 0.0 will non activated this function
3. Auto close All Orders if reach the loss according with value of parameter : "CLOSE IF LOSS-xxxx" (Fill with 0 if you don't use it)
--> Fill -70.0 will auto close all orders when loss reach -$70
--> Fill 0.0 will non activated this function
Have a nice trade....
Update History:
- Add button Close BUY
- Add button Close SELL
- Remove not used parameter "Lots"
It will detect whether there's confluence between the current chart timeframe and two other timeframes.QuickTradeKeys123
QuickTradeKeys 123 is a user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, enabling traders to execute buy and sell operations quickly by simply pressing the numbers '1' and '2' on their keyboard. Pressing '3' closes all open positions. This EA is ideal for swift trading and testing purposes where manual intervention is required without using the mouse.
Select the last closed deal (trade) to further work.A BETTER RSI
Relative Strength Index that completely removes noise, works on all markets!