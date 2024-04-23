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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Manual Backtest Bar Replay Simulator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A simple indicator code for learners which may also help you in manual backtest by just moving a vertical line to show hide bars.
Add the indicator to chart and Add a Vertical Line object with name "VL" and it will start working as soon as you drag the VL Vertical Line
You can move the line to left or right on chart and it will hide bars on right side
You can also press CTRL button to move bars 1 shift to the right for easy backtest
A BETTER RSI
Relative Strength Index that completely removes noise, works on all markets!Check Last Closed Trade (Profit / Type / Symbol etc.)
Select the last closed deal (trade) to further work.
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MQL5 version of geometric moving average.