CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Manual Backtest Bar Replay Simulator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
41 products 30 codes 5 topics 286 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
14598
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A simple indicator code for learners which may also help you in manual backtest by just moving a vertical line to show hide bars.

Add the indicator to chart and Add a Vertical Line object with name "VL" and it will start working as soon as you drag the VL Vertical Line

You can move the line to left or right on chart and it will hide bars on right side

You can also press CTRL button to move bars 1 shift to the right for easy backtest




A BETTER RSI A BETTER RSI

Relative Strength Index that completely removes noise, works on all markets!

Check Last Closed Trade (Profit / Type / Symbol etc.) Check Last Closed Trade (Profit / Type / Symbol etc.)

Select the last closed deal (trade) to further work.

Custom Bollinger Bands Custom Bollinger Bands

Standard Bollinger Bands indicator with averaging features added

Geometric Moving Average Geometric Moving Average

MQL5 version of geometric moving average.