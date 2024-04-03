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Indicators

Harmonic Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Sardion Maranatha
Sardion Maranatha

Sardion Maranatha

First Geometry...then Music...then Astronomy... thank God for the beautiful knowledge
5 codes 168 comments
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Quoted from Investopedia

What Is the Harmonic Mean?

The harmonic mean is a numerical average calculated by dividing the number of observations, or entries in the series, by the reciprocal of each number in the series. Thus, the harmonic mean is the reciprocal of the arithmetic mean of the reciprocals.




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