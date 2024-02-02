When we want to know how many times price will goes up and down 40 pips before breaking this channel, we will need Bounce Number tool.

The Breakeven Point, or Titik Impas, denotes the price level at which a trade's profit becomes zero. By setting a position to Titik Impas Breakeven, the stop-loss is aligned with the position's opening price. This strategy proves valuable when you aim to allow profits to accumulate while ensuring that the trade remains secure and does not revert to negative territory.

this shortcode will calculate the drawdown of a particular ea, where it is applied to a specified symbol.