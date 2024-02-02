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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Candle Gain Candle Loss - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
- The indicator can calculate gain/loss in two modes: plain candlestick Close and Open difference, and as difference between current Close and previous Close.
- You can set minimum change limits (for pips and percentage), change modes, and you can also control font color of the output numbers. The indicator is available for MT4.
- Displays the gains and losses for all candles where the given threshold is surpassed. The values are calculated in points and percentage.
Relative Price Channel
mt4 version of original indicatorBounce Number for Grid/Martingale strategies Lot Sizing/Order Count set
When we want to know how many times price will goes up and down 40 pips before breaking this channel, we will need Bounce Number tool.
Titik Impas Breakeven MT4
The Breakeven Point, or Titik Impas, denotes the price level at which a trade's profit becomes zero. By setting a position to Titik Impas Breakeven, the stop-loss is aligned with the position's opening price. This strategy proves valuable when you aim to allow profits to accumulate while ensuring that the trade remains secure and does not revert to negative territory.Calculate Drawdown in MT4
this shortcode will calculate the drawdown of a particular ea, where it is applied to a specified symbol.