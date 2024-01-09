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SSH Multi Time-Frame - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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SSH is a famous indicator which uses moving average high and low prices of candles to draw two lines. The cross point of these two lines considered as signal for buy or sell.
Illustrating higher TFs (time-frames) in lower one is a preferred way of technical tracking of market. SSH Multi-TF prepares higher TF of this indicator in lower TFs.
Moreover, user can select higher TF from a small panel inside of chart without opening indicator input. Also, changing TF will change sort of Time-Frame buttons as we do not need lower time frame button to select.
SSH Multi -Time-Frame with a panel to select TF from chart
Code prepared a panel which can be used for any indicator that you want to make a Multi-TF form for. You will need to copy Panel graphical function and its necessities from input and OnInit() function. to calculate current TF candle index for higher time frame we can use iBarShift built-in function but I prefer to use my own function that find candle index which has very nearest time to higher TF candle time. This function is useful for other usage with same purposes too and totally I recommend it in comparison with original built-in function.
All open trades must be of same symbol and type, e.g. all GBPUSD and all BUY. This script will close out your position using one large trade to hedge your position then using CloseBy() function to close all trades against the one large trade until all trades are closed. There can be a maximum of 500 open trades.Heikin Ashi Lines
A simpler way to display Heikin Ashi
When we want to know how many times price will goes up and down 40 pips before breaking this channel, we will need Bounce Number tool.Relative Price Channel
mt4 version of original indicator