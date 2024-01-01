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Libraries

Cosine distance and cosine similarity - library for MetaTrader 5

Lorentzos Roussos
Lorentzos Roussos

Lorentzos Roussos

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\MQL5\Include\
cosineDistanceAndSimilarity.mqh (0.84 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
cosineDistanceAndSimilarityTest.mq5 (0.42 KB) view
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function to calculate the cosine distance and the cosine similarity.

The cosine distance between 2 vectors A and B is : 

So 1-CosineSimilarity

And the cosine similarity is :

In simple terms :

  • the cosine of the angle between the 2 vectors
  • or , the dot product of the vectors divided by their magnitudes multiplied

Here is the simplest explanation (although his cos(45) is wrong) : 




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