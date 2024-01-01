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Cosine distance and cosine similarity - library for MetaTrader 5
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function to calculate the cosine distance and the cosine similarity.
The cosine distance between 2 vectors A and B is :
So 1-CosineSimilarity
And the cosine similarity is :
In simple terms :
- the cosine of the angle between the 2 vectors
- or , the dot product of the vectors divided by their magnitudes multiplied
Here is the simplest explanation (although his cos(45) is wrong) :
This is an indicator for showing volume profile on the chart, using simple calculations and very fast execution.COLLECT ALL INDICATORS DATA
This Script collects all MQL5 built-in indicators buffers and stores them in a CSV file for analysis purposes
This utility is simple example to add sound alert on connect / disconnectwd.Multi_ClockPrice lite!
The 'wd.Multi_ClockPrice lite!' is the lite version of 'wd.Multi_ClockPrice', providing a visual representation of server time and bid prices on the chart. It synchronizes with PC clock every seconds, allowing seamless updates even when MT5 is offline. Real-time bid prices are displayed, efficiently meeting the need for price information. Place informational labels in the specified sub-window, adjusting positions as needed.