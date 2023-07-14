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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dynamic Support and Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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New Concept: Trailing Take Profit
On contrast with Trailing Stop which a stop loss trails price until the price hits the stop loss and the position gets closed in profit, introducing Trailing Take Profit which take profit trails price when a position is in loss and ultimately the position gets closed with loss.Dealing with time (2) functions
Calculate DST for USA, EUR, AUD and RUB and the offset time of the broker automatically from the 70's until 2030 - even in the Strategy Tester of MQ.
PNG
Forget about BMP files like a bad dream. Thanks to this library, you can now use the PNG format, which has a number of advantages, such as being more compact without losing image quality and maintaining transparency.Grid, MartinGale include File
Enables Programmers to create Martin Gale and Grid Trading strategies with ease.